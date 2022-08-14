Connect with us

Anti-Riot police officers inside the auditorium of the Bomas of Kenya/Davis Ayega

August Elections

Night of drama at Bomas as Azimio, UDA agents clash over vote rigging claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning blockbuster movie at the wee hours of Sunday.

The cast for the movie included that of the all too familiar politicians who never disappoint in matters drama.

They turned the venue into a theater of some sorts eclipsing the venue’s main objective, that of allowing the IEBC officials ample time to verify and tally the presidential results following Tuesday’s election.

The drama that unfolded featured opposing sides of the two leading presidential candidates – Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja and William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The main cast in the Azimio team included, Saitabao ole Kanchory who is Odinga’s agent and his colleagues Homa Bay Governor elect Gladys Wanga, Suba North MP, Kisumu Woman Representative Roza Buyu, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang among others.

Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Shollei was the leading actor in the UDA team.

The extras in her team included: Ruto’s Chief Agent, former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

The leaders drawn from both camps are keeping vigil at Bomas, overseeing the verification exercise of the results which must be announced by Tuesday as required by law.

In what appeared choreographed to break the boredom that comes with sitting for long hours, the leaders often opted to confront each other over with counter-accusations of vote rigging.   

The confrontation was often punctuated by high-octane drama in the form of shouting matches and name-calling.

The drama started when Kanchory, Raila’s Chief agent, was blocked from accessing the tallying area.

A shouting match ensued, with the leaders throwing words at each other to the dismay of the IEBC officials verifying votes.

“I want to declare that this place is now a crime scene,” said Kanchory, who forcefully made his way into the tallying area.

The drama that almost degenerated into a fist fight between the two opposing sides forced the Commission to deploy anti-riot police officers at the auditorium.

As this was unfolding at the auditorium, there was also drama outside as the Azimio leaders sought audience with IEBC Commissioners after they spotted a vehicle that was carrying Forms 34B.

MPs Millie Odhiambo and Roza Buyu, who spotted the vehicle, which belonged to a Returning Officer from Narok alleged that the official was conspiring with their opponents to alter the numbers and submit changed documents.

The duo, who attracted a huge crowd outside the venue, demanded the presence of Commissioner Francis Wanderi to ascertain the legitimacy of the documents held by the Narok Returning Officer.

“I can confirm that this is our staff, and we will follow the procedure to ensure that the documents she has bought have not been tampered with,” Wanderi said.

The Azimio leaders were, however, unsatisfied with Wanderi’s response and alleged that the Returning Officer was working with Shollei of UDA to alter the forms.

During the confrontation, two men were spotted with Shollei’s handbags near the vehicle carrying forms 34B.

Upon being questioned why they had Shollei’s bags, the men could not give a satisfactory answer, only saying, “she wanted us to leave them in her car, and we came here to look for her car.”

Police immediately whisked the two to the Bomas Police station for questioning.

The police also searched Shollei’s bags without her presence to establish if they were carrying any incriminating evidence.

Nothing suspicious, however, was found in the bags, which the Azimio leaders strongly believed hid materials for rigging votes.

The verification exercise that entered its fourth day on Sunday has been stopped several times due to the scuffles.

The Commission has until Tuesday, August 16, 2022, to declare the presidential winner of the Tuesday election.

As of 6.30 am Sunday, the Commission was almost halfway through, having relayed verified results of 144 constituencies of the 291.

In the partial results projcted by IEBC on Saturday, Odinga is slightly leading in the presidential race ahead of his competitor – Ruto.

