Night guard killed in Nyalenda estate Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – A night guard was found killed in Railways Nyalenda estate in Kisumu Wednesday morning.

According to Godfrey Olongo, a tenant, the body of the watchman was found placed under a parked lorry at the parking lot.

Olongo stated that the guard appeared to have been hit by a blunt object by unknown thugs.

“It seems they fought before he was killed, his trouser had marks of mud, an indication of a struggle,” he said.

He noted that they contracted two guards at the estate, one stationed at the gate while one who does rounds within.

The thugs then proceeded to break into a parcel courier van of Posta that was parked next to the lorry.

“May be they had information that the van had some valuables in it, however, there was nothing inside,” he said.

Police took up the body for preservation at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary as they investigate the matter.

“Officers dusted the scene and picked up the body,” he added.