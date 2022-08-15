Connect with us

Ngirici. /KNA

August Elections

Ngirici to challenge Waiguru’s win in court

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 15 – Independent candidate Wangui Ngirici says she will challenge Anne Waiguru’s victory in the recently concluded Kirinyaga Governor’s contest.

Ngirici said that the gubernatorial elections were marred with irregularities but the will of the people shall prevail.

She made the announcement while speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kerugoya during a church service on Sunday.

The outgoing woman representative stated that she has sufficient evidence to prove there there was rigging in favor of Waiguru.

She urged her supporters not to feel sorry for her but expressed hope that God’s justice will be on her side.

The contest between Waiguru and Ngirici for governor of Kirinyaga was contentious, with both parties leveling claims of rigging.

This even led the IEBC to conduct a second count of votes in Gichugu constituency.

Her running mate Eliud Wanjao echoed her sentiments saying they are optimistic that the court’s decision will favour them.

He said in some polling stations some votes were added in favour of their opponents, a situation he claimed was not in alignment with the voter turn-out.

Waiguru who was vying on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, was last week declared as the duly elected governor after trouncing Ngirici with 113,088 votes against 105,677

