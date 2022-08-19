Connect with us

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. /CFM

Kenya

Newly elected MPs to undergo orientation next Thursday, Friday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Newly elected Members of Parliament are set to undergo an orientation of Parliament ahead of the reopening of the house next month.

In a notice, National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko informed the legislators that the orientation will b on Thursday and Friday next week.
“The orientation sessions shall include registration of the Members, collection of bio-data information, issuance of parliamentary identification cards, briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system.” she stated.

She pointed out that it will also involve a “tour of Parliament Buildings and briefings by the Office of the Clerk on essential legislative matters, among others things,” the notice states.”

Kioko also indicated that MPs-Elect will be informed once President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the date when they will convene for the first sitting.

