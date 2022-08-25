Newly elected MPs to undergo orientation ahead of house reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Newly elected Members of Parliament are set to undergo an orientation of Parliament ahead of the reopening of the house next month.

In a notice, National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko informed the legislators that the orientation will be today and tomorrow.

The orientation sessions shall include registration of the Members, collection of bio-data information, issuance of parliamentary identification cards, briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system.

The House Clerk pointed out that it will also involve a tour of Parliament Buildings and briefings by the Office of the Clerk on essential legislative matters, among other things.

Kioko indicated that MPs-Elect will be informed once President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the date when they will convene for the first sitting.

The new MPs will also be facilitated to register for services and facilities including medical insurance and other related services.