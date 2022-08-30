Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The government unveiled new motor vehicle number plates; they were unveiled by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his cabinet colleagues James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Top stories

New generation Number Plates are out, get yours now!

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The government has rolled out the new generation number plates for motor vehicles as part of measures to guarantee security against duplication.

The new plates were unveiled on Tuesday morning by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his cabinet colleagues James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

The government unveiled new motor vehicle number plates; they were unveiled by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his cabinet colleagues James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

“We are doing this because we want to address the security of our country. We are doing this because we want to help other agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) function properly. We are also helping the financial sector and improve on transparency,” Matiangi said and urged Kenyans to acquire the plates from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi demonstrates fitting of a new generation number plate on a vehicle on August 30, 2022; Looking on is his cabinet colleague James Macharia (Transport).
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

9 issues Supreme Court will consider in suit contesting presidential poll results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has framed nine issues that will be used to determine the outcome of the 2022 presidential...

8 mins ago

Top stories

Raila, Ruto and IEBC lawyers given 3 hours each for submissions in Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allocated 3 hours each to lawyers representing three key players in the presidential petitions challenging...

18 mins ago

Kenya

Supreme Court consolidates 7 petitions challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has consolidated seven petitions challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded general election. While...

32 mins ago

County News

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire hits the ground running, pledges health sector transformation in meeting with KEMSA

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Embu County Government Governor, Cecily Mbarire, has welcomed a payment plan option provided by the Kenya Medical Supplies...

54 mins ago

Supreme Court

President-Elect Ruto, Azimio, IEBC allowed 4 lawyers each as guidelines on presidential suit released

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has released guidelines on the legal minds allowed in the court during the hearing of the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Supreme Court allows Joseph Kinyua’s affidavit on NSAC meeting with IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavit by Head of Public Joseph Kinyua on the meeting with the Independent...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court disallows Petition seeking to have AG, 4 IEBC commissioners locked out of Presidential suit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – A suit seeking to have the Attorney General and the four dissenting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court allows affidavits of 4 dissenting IEBC commissioners in presidential petition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavits of four dissenting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners in the...

3 hours ago