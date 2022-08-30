New generation Number Plates are out, get yours now!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The government has rolled out the new generation number plates for motor vehicles as part of measures to guarantee security against duplication.

The new plates were unveiled on Tuesday morning by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his cabinet colleagues James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

“We are doing this because we want to address the security of our country. We are doing this because we want to help other agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) function properly. We are also helping the financial sector and improve on transparency,” Matiangi said and urged Kenyans to acquire the plates from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).