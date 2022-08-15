NCIC urges Kenyans to maintain peace after presidential results declaration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called on Kenyans to uphold peace even after the announcement of the presidential winner and urged them to accept the results no matter the outcome.

Speaking Monday during a televised address NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia called on Kenyans to remain peaceful irrespective of their political inclination.

Kobia further appealed to election winners to be magnanimous and reach across the divide to make peace and forge a way forward.

“This also applies to the citizenry. Let us all be magnanimous and appreciate the pain we all feel when we lose. Let us not insult each other or gloat unnecessarily over the others. we are all in one nation called Kenya,” he said.

The NCIC chairperson further called for the dignified treatment of poll losers.

He asked all the election losers to follow the example of those who have conceded peacefully and those who have opted to go to the courts.

“We commend every leader who has peacefully accepted defeat and those who are seeking legal redress peacefully,” he said

He lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace thus far saying that the country was able to hold peaceful elections through the efforts of both local and international partners.

Kobia urged Kenyans to beware of fake news and await the official announcement of results from the Wafula Chebukati-led commission.