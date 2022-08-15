Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia when he urged Kenyans to be peaceful ahead of Presidential results announcement, Aug 15 2022. /CCOURTESY

Kenya

NCIC urges Kenyans to maintain peace after presidential results declaration

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called on Kenyans to uphold peace even after the announcement of the presidential winner and urged them to accept the results no matter the outcome.

Speaking Monday during a televised address NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia called on Kenyans to remain peaceful irrespective of their political inclination.

Kobia further appealed to election winners to be magnanimous and reach across the divide to make peace and forge a way forward.

“This also applies to the citizenry. Let us all be magnanimous and appreciate the pain we all feel when we lose. Let us not insult each other or gloat unnecessarily over the others. we are all in one nation called Kenya,” he said.

The NCIC chairperson further called for the dignified treatment of poll losers.

He asked all the election losers to follow the example of those who have conceded peacefully and those who have opted to go to the courts.

“We commend every leader who has peacefully accepted defeat and those who are seeking legal redress peacefully,” he said

He lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace thus far saying that the country was able to hold peaceful elections through the efforts of both local and international partners.

Kobia urged Kenyans to beware of fake news and await the official announcement of results from the Wafula Chebukati-led commission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Wajackoyah: I’m winning, just wait and see

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah remained confident of a win Monday, despite the vote tally showing he had...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC concludes verification of Presidential results

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 -The long wait for the announcement of the next president of the nation is set to come to an end...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto ahead of Raila as IEBC prepares to declare final results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William who vied for the top job on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was leading...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ngirici to challenge Waiguru’s win in court

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 15 – Independent candidate Wangui Ngirici says she will challenge Anne Waiguru’s victory in the recently concluded Kirinyaga Governor’s contest. Ngirici...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Let’s have coffee soon, Sakaja tells Igathe after winning Nairobi Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja has invited his main rival Polycarp Igathe for coffee following his win in the just...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Security beefed up at Bomas ahead of unveiling of Kenya’s next President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Security has been heightened at the Bomas Cultural Center where the winner of the presidential election will be unveiled...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Calls for peace as Kenya awaits results of tight presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kenyans prayed for peace Sunday as they waited anxiously for the final outcome of the presidential election, with the...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Who will be Kenya’s fifth President? Anxious wait as IEBC prepares to declare winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kenyans’ long wait to know their fifth President enters the final homestretch as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) prepares...

6 hours ago