Kobia stated that political temperatures have been on the rise on social media since the beginning of the year exacerbated by political parties’ nominations. /FILE

August Elections

NCIC appoints 15-member panel to champion peace, dialogue, post-election issues

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The National Commission for Integration and Cohesion (NCIC) has appointed 15 members to a panel of eminent persons who will be charged with championing dialogue peace and managing any post-election issues.

The Commission’s chairperson Samuel Kobia through a press statement on Monday said that the 15 eminent persons will be tasked with facilitating dialogue and mediation between disputing parties, so as to reduce hostilities.

Those appointed into the panel include Ambassador Francis Muthaura (convenor), Archbishop Ole Sapit (faith leader) , Archbishop Philip Anyolo (faith leader), Archbishop Anthony Muheria (faith leader) , Bishop Emeritus Stephen Kewasis, Dr. Samuel Kobia (ex-official member) and Chancellor Robert Mutula.

Others are Justice (Rtd) Joyce Aluoch, LT. Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande, LT. Gen (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo, Dr. Vimal Shah, Nerima Wako, Fatuma Abdikadir and Sheikh Hamad Kassim.

They will also be required to foster locally led solutions to political disputes, facilitating communications between disputing parties as well as managing expectations of both the winners and losers of the elections.

Other roles will include establishing the facts of the dispute, understanding the interests, positions and motives of conficliting and facilitating negotiations and mobilizing the political class, their supporters, institutions and kenyans in general to respect and uphold the rule of law.

