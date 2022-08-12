Connect with us

August Elections

Nathif Jama elected new Garissa Governor

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 12- Nathif Jama has been elected as the new Garissa Governor after garnering 69,342 votes in the county’s top seat.

Jama who ran on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket bounced back into elective seat after he floored the outgoing governor Ali Korane of Jubilee Party who got 26,148 votes.

The new governor-elect has served as governor between 2013-2017 when he lost to Korane.

United Democratic Alliance candidate Barrow Dekow Mohamed came third with 13,602 votes.

He was followed by Haji Abdilatif Mohamed (475 votes) and Hassan Yussuf Ahmed (341 votes).

