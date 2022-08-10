Naomi Shaban concedes defeat after losing bid to extend 20-year parliamentary term

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Taita Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban has conceded defeat and congratulated her closest rival Bwire Akano of the Wiper Party who is leading based on the provisional results.

The long serving MP who has been at the helm of Taita Taveta Constituency for 20 years was seeking to retain her seat under Jubilee Party ticket.

She took to her social media where she acknowledged that the people of Taita Taveta wanted new leadership and thanked them for the chance they gave her to serve.

“Good people, there is time for everything. Well done team Bwire. Taveta, thank you for giving me a chance to serve you for 20 years. My young brother Bwire Okano, I congratulate you,” Shaban posted.

Akano is a Mombasa based lawyer who is making his first stab at the National Assembly position.

Shaban first came to politics in 2002 after she was voted the first woman Member of Parliament for Taita Taveta through Kenya African National Union (KANU)

She has also served as a cabinet minister in the government of the Late President Mwai Kibaki.

Shaban has also been serving as the Jubilee Deputy Party leader working under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She has been in charge of outreach.