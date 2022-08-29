Nakuru Town East MP-elect Gikaria kicked out of polling station amid fracas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nakuru Town East MP-elect, David Gikaria was on Monday been kicked out of Kiamunyi Secondary School polling center as residents were voting for the Rongai MP post.

Gikaria had wanted to enter the center when irate voters protested and kicked him out.

The voters said they did not want the United Democratic Alliance (A) party MP elect to interfere with voting.

He had just left Mercy Njeri Primary School Polling Center where he had camped since 6:00am.

UDA had deployed elected MPs and Governors as agents in all the 197polling stations in Rongai.

The decision to have elected leaders monitor elections in Rongai Constituency was reached last week when Deputy President Elect, Rigathi Gachagua toured the area.