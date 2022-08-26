Connect with us

Kenya

Nakuru Governor Kihika outlines manifesto as she is sworn in

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 26 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has spelled out her progressive manifesto to Nakuru residents which touched on all sectors of development.

She pledged to improve agriculture saying it was the largest contributor to the County’s Domest Gross Product.

Speaking after taking oath of office at the Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya ShowGround, Kihika observed that Agriculture provided employment to thousands of people in the region.

“Agriculture also enhances economic and social development through improving food security, income generation, employment and wealth creation and foreign exchange earnings,” she said.

Kihika who was accompanied by United Democratic Alliance party Secretary General, Veronica Maina said her administration would ensure strict implementation of quality control, weights and measures to standardize packaging of local agricultural products.

She pledged to work with Egerton University to operationalize the Egerton Agro-processing Industrial Park which will include modern silos, cold stores facilities and agricultural parts.

Kihika promised to support farmers in tree planting to increase the current forest cover and embracing the Clean Development Mechanisms for carbon credit schemes using forest cover as a Carbon Sink.

She also pledged end the perennial water shortage that has seen big industries such as Flamingo bottlers flee Nakuru.

She said mothers and their daughters were walking long distances in search water for their domestic use and livestock.

“The large industries and companies have also complained about inadequate water supplies to run their businesses,” she added.

Kihika said she will work with the national government to get a contractor to complete Itare Dam as well as renegotiate with Baringo county for supply of water from Chemususu dam.

“Itare Dam will provide water to Kuresoi, Njoro, Nakuru Town while the water from Chemususu will supply to Rongai and Subukia,” she said.

She said patients with long-term diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, dialysis patients, and cancer would be organized into support groups to enhance service delivery and streamline access to drugs and care.

“County hospitals will have palliative care services to ease access to services and drugs,” she added.

Kihika promised to complete construction of Afraha International Stadium and Keringet Sports Academy while at the same time initiating programs to nature sporting talents.

She explained how her administration would improve all the sectors including tourism, land a physically planning, youth and gender, and environment.

Outgoing Governor, Lee Kinyanjui skipped the event which was fully planned by his administration.

