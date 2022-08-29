Nairobi Governor Sakaja to meet all county govt workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was to on Monday meet with all employees of the Nairobi County Government.

The meeting is the first official function by the governor since he assumed office on Thursday, as the new head of the county government after winning the August 9 general election.

A circular had been released on Friday by the County Secretary and Head of County Public Service, Jairus Musumba, saying it is mandatory for all county employees to attend the meeting without fail.

The agenda of the meeting was, however, not disclosed in the two-paragraph circular.

The county government has a huge establishment to the tune of 14,000 employees.

The issue of the fate of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is also expected to be addressed.

The Public Service Commission said NMS was at liberty to revert all functions to City Hall if the deed of transfer is not renewed after it expires in October.

Sakaja has vowed to have all county mandates returned from NMS.

But there are concerns the process may disrupt service delivery as there are many issues that need to be done including audit before the transfer is effected.

The workers union says they also expect the new government to settle billions of shillings owed to pension schemes after being deducted from their salaries.

On Saturday, Sakaja toured parts of the city and witnessed heaps of uncollected garbage vowing to address the issue.