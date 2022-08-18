Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sakaja meets with Igathe after election win. /COURTESY

Kenya

Nairobi Governor-elect Sakaja, Igathe hold discussions after election

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Nairobi Governor Elect Johnson Sakaja on Thursday met with his competitor in the just concluded general election Plycarp Igathe and held talks with him.

The two were captured having a lively conversation in a city hotel, as they partook a beverage.

Sakaja who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket had earlier on invited Igathe for a cup of coffee after defeating him in the Governor’s race.

He commended Igathe for engaging in ‘clean politics’ and putting up a good fight.

“Wonderful conversation and laughs with my brother Polycarp Igathe
this afternoon. Amesema ni #Naitunavyoitaka #SiasaSafi,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja won with 699,392 votes against Igathe’s 573,518 votes.

Following Sakaja’s declaration as Governor Elect, Igathe conceded defeat saying that he respects the decision of the people of Nairobi, also thanking his supporters for voting for him.

“The Governor of Nairobi is his Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” Igathe tweeted.

The battle for Nairobi Governor’s seat attracted nine candidates, however it narrowed down to a two-horse race between Sakaja and Igathe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Independent candidate Ann Kagure managed 10,086 votes.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Wetangula, Kalonzo emerge as likely House speakers as alliances work to swing frail parties, independents

Ruto, who convened a Kenya Kwanza Alliance caucus on Wednesday, said ten of twelve independent lawmakers had pledged to back his alliance in the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja holds inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Nairobi County Governor Elect Johnson Sakaja and his deputy Njoroge Muchiri on Wednesday convened the inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting...

1 day ago

JOBS

Ruto to decide fate of Chief Administrative Secretary office when sworn in – PSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-Elect William Ruto will decide if he will adopt the offices of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) once he is...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to hold inaugural meeting of elected leaders Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is set to have its inaugural meeting of elected leaders in the just concluded general...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Supreme Court ready for presidential petitions

The Supreme Court has made elaborate plans to receive any petition against Monday’s declaration by the electoral commission on final presidential results. The results...

2 days ago

August Elections

US Embassy lauds IEBC for conducting orderly polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The United States Embassy in Kenya has lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) “for organizing a peaceful...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto updates Twitter profile to President-Elect after election victory

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto who won the August 9 presidential election has updated his social media profile to...

3 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto declared President-Elect after attaining 50pc plus one threshold

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85...

3 days ago