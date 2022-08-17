Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Governor-Elect said that he is ready to work with the Nairobi County Assembly leadership that will be put in place in a few weeks, pledging an open door policy/Sakaja Press

2022 ELECTIONS

Nairobi Governor-Elect pledges transformation in meeting with city MCAs

Sakaja said that his administration will work for all the people of Nairobi, regardless of political affiliations while committing to reach out to all the elected leaders in Nairobi to ensure cooperation and synergy in service delivery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 — Nairobi Governor-Elect Johnson Sakaja has committed to delivery of all his campaign promises of transforming Nairobi into a city of hope, dignity and one that provides opportunity for its residents.

He pledged to put in a framework that supports those keen to expand their businesses.

Sakaja said that his administration will work for all the people of Nairobi, regardless of political affiliations while committing to reach out to all the elected leaders in Nairobi to ensure cooperation and synergy in service delivery.

“The campaign period has concluded and am now the Governor for Nairobi, my work is to serve all and build a team that serves our people, we made commitments and we must deliver on them,” Sakaja spoke when he met Members of County Assembly elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his campaign office.

The Governor-Elect said that he is ready to work with the Nairobi County Assembly leadership that will be put in place in a few weeks, pledging an open door policy.

He promised to listen to all MCAs in a bid to ensure their needs and those of the people they serve are taken care of and concerns addressed.

“During the campaigns, I committed to setting up a ward kitty of Sh50 million for each ward, I am here promising you that once I am sworn in, this will be among the first things that my administration will set in place, we have to work together and support each other in ensuring wananchi get the best of service,” Sakaja added.

The inaugural meeting of elected ward-level representatives was also attended by Deputy Governor-Elect Njoroge Muchiri and all the 36 MCAs elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Our deferred victory is coming home -Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has exuded hope that they will be victorious in their...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio in solidarity with Raila in pursuing justice on lost victory – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has moved in to consolidate its numbers across the region as they seek legal recourse...

2 hours ago

Kenya

10 independent MPs-elect join Ruto-led camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp. Ruto...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza ready for any Court challenge to Ruto Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to seek amendment of standing orders to enable CSs be interrogated by MPs – President-elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to amend House Standing Orders to enable Members of Parliament interrogate...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto says ready to deliver on pledges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 –President Elect William Ruto says he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath....

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Justice Thande annuls Supreme Court rules gagging commentaries on cases

Justice Mugure Thande issued the ruling on Wednesday in a petition filed by lawyer Omwanza Ombati.

4 hours ago