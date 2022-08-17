Nairobi Governor-Elect pledges transformation in meeting with city MCAs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 — Nairobi Governor-Elect Johnson Sakaja has committed to delivery of all his campaign promises of transforming Nairobi into a city of hope, dignity and one that provides opportunity for its residents.

He pledged to put in a framework that supports those keen to expand their businesses.

Sakaja said that his administration will work for all the people of Nairobi, regardless of political affiliations while committing to reach out to all the elected leaders in Nairobi to ensure cooperation and synergy in service delivery.

“The campaign period has concluded and am now the Governor for Nairobi, my work is to serve all and build a team that serves our people, we made commitments and we must deliver on them,” Sakaja spoke when he met Members of County Assembly elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his campaign office.

The Governor-Elect said that he is ready to work with the Nairobi County Assembly leadership that will be put in place in a few weeks, pledging an open door policy.

He promised to listen to all MCAs in a bid to ensure their needs and those of the people they serve are taken care of and concerns addressed.

“During the campaigns, I committed to setting up a ward kitty of Sh50 million for each ward, I am here promising you that once I am sworn in, this will be among the first things that my administration will set in place, we have to work together and support each other in ensuring wananchi get the best of service,” Sakaja added.

The inaugural meeting of elected ward-level representatives was also attended by Deputy Governor-Elect Njoroge Muchiri and all the 36 MCAs elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.