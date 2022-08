0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appointed Noor Gabow to temporarily act in his stead as he goes for a medical check-up.

In a statement Friday, Mutyambai stated that Gabow will take over from him with immediate effect.

“In my absence, Mr Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General – Administration Police Service will act as the Inspector General of the National Police Service until my return,” he stated.