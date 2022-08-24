Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Mutua proud to have been recognized as best Governor in Africa as he exits office

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Outgoing Governors whose second term has ended have started to bid their people farewell as they exit office, ahead of tomorrow’s swearing in ceremony for newly elected Governors.

Outgoing Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua through a video posted in his Twitter account on Wednesday took time to appreciate the people of Machakos for according him the opportunity to serve them for two terms.

Mutua also said that his proud moment during his tenure was being recognized as the best Governor in the country as well as in Africa.

Mutua was crowned as the best governor in the continent in December 2021, by a Nigerian-based media company, My Media Africa, that ranks African leaders based on various achievements in leadership.

The award curators said they were impressed by the governor’s work on how he has kept Machakos Town clean.

Prior to this recogntion, Mutua had previously been ranked as the best performing governor in Kenya, following a survey conducted by a London-based advisory firm All Africa Advisors.

Mutua was placed ahead of his colleagues with 460 points, followed closely by outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya with 440 points.

“I thank the people of Machakos for giving me an opportunity to serve, and I want to thank God for enabling me to be recognized as the best Governor in the country and in the continent. God bless you all,” Mutua stated.

His Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi on Monday hosted a luncheon with his staff at his office in Kilifi town.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kingi boasted of having laid a firm foundation for development, transformation of livelihoods, service delivery to Wananchi and creating a conducive environment for doing business.

“Today, we leave office knowing that we delivered on our mandate and fulfilled the promises we made to the Kilifi electorate during the 2013 and 2017 general elections. Mungu Ibariki Kilifi County,” stated Kingi.

Other outgoing Governors include Ali Roba (Mandera), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Okoth Obado (Migori), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa) among others.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wavinya Ndeti welcomes Mutua endorsement for Machakos governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Wiper’s Machakos Gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti has welcomed the endorsement of her erstwhile rival the outgoing governor Alfred Mutua...

July 31, 2022

County News

Waita, Suluhu launch manifesto in battle for Machakos Governorship

Waita and Mwangangi outlined their agenda for urban planning, saying that Machakos has the potential of achieving a city status and that they are committed to...

July 16, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua: Azimio pollsters know Raila is headed for defeat

Mutua who is among party chiefs who founded the Azimio coalition before ditching the outfit alongside his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi (Pamaja Africa Alliance)...

July 11, 2022

Kenya

Let Machakos people decide, Waita tells Kalonzo after he asked him to step down

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 13 – Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has told off Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he asked him to shelve his...

June 13, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

You’ve been conned by Ruto, Junet tells Mudavadi, Wetangula and Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Junet Mohamed, the Executive Secretary of Azimio has told Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Alfred Mutua to be wary...

May 12, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Murathe responds to Mutua exit from Azimio: We’re just fine

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11-Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has dismissed as inconsequential the exit of Maendeleo Chap Chap party led by Alfred Mutua and...

May 11, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Leave me alone, Raila tells journalists as his running mate interviews begin

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for...

May 9, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio kicks off interviews for Raila running mate amid Kalonzo threats to quit

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 -The committee of eminent persons on the selection of a running mate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance...

May 9, 2022