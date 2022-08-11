MP Didmus Barasa retains Kimilili seat amidst shooting allegations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kimili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa who is on the run after allegedly shooting his opponent’s aide dead Tuesday evening, has retained his seat after garnering 26,861 votes.

His main rival and Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP-K)’s Brian Khaemba came second with 9,000 votes.

Barasa was announced the winner but he was not available to pick his certificate.

“Thank you the great people of KIMILILI CONSTITUENCY for re-electing me overwhelmingly for another term,” Barasa posted on his twitter handle.

As of Wednesday, police said they were yet to arrest the Kimilili legislator, and that he did not pick up their calls and later switched off his phone.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba, who is seeking to unseat the legislator, went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6pm to witness the counting of the votes.

Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli said that Barasa remains their main suspect, and asked him to present himself to authorities.

Addressing the incident during a press briefing Wednesday evening, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said “murder is a case charged by police and until the time that one has been convicted, then IEBC may not have much to do with the case.”