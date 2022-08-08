Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Polls opened at 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, and will close at 6:00 pm (1500 GMT), with initial results expected within two to five days, and final official tallies on June 22/file

August Elections

Mount Kenya: Where the next president could be chosen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The helicopter lands in the middle of rice fields, heralding the arrival of Kenyan presidential candidate William Ruto as he seeks votes from the densely populated, politically influential heartland of Mount Kenya.

Located in the centre of the country and flanked by an extinct volcano that gives the vast region its name, Mount Kenya has long played a key role in presidential elections and this year is no exception.

As the underdog in the August 9 election, where he will face Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition politician who now has the backing of the ruling Jubilee party, Ruto and his team know that winning Mount Kenya is essential.

The 55-year-old has vowed to lift millions of Kenyans out of poverty, making “bottom-up” economic growth a major plank of his campaign. 

At the rally in Kirinyaga country, Nancy Njeri, a 78-year-old rice farmer, told AFP he had her vote.

“Ruto will bring changes in education, youth employment, he will ensure we have fertiliser to grow our rice, and many more things,” she said.

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru predicted a huge victory for Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in the region, telling AFP that he is “someone who is accepted by the people of Mount Kenya.”

“He has done a lot of groundwork in that regard,” the UDA politician said. 

Ruto, a businessman from the Kalenjin tribe who is currently serving as Kenya’s deputy president, was originally slated to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Instead, he found himself banished to the sidelines after his boss struck a deal with arch-rival Odinga.

Embittered but ambitious, Ruto launched a new party and began laying the foundation for his candidacy, focusing in particular on the region which is perhaps most representative of the complex politics that govern Kenya.

– Sacred Kikuyu land – 

It was a long shot for the Kalenjin leader, at least on paper.

Mount Kenya is the sacred land of the Kikuyu, Kenya’s largest ethnic group, who believe that God lives in the snow-capped volcano they call Kirinyaga. 

The fertile region, home to mango orchards and coffee plantations, also occupies a hallowed place in Kenyan history — the Mau Mau rebellion against the British Empire began here in 1952.

“From that time (onwards) there is this sense of entitlement that the Kikuyus have always had,” said analyst Herman Manyora, who favours Odinga.

Nearly six decades after independence in 1963, Mount Kenya continues to be at the heart of Kenyan politics.

Three of the country’s four presidents — Jomo Kenyatta, his son Uhuru, and Mwai Kibaki — are Kikuyu.

The economically powerful community has always backed its own people — a widespread phenomenon in Kenya, where the tribal vote has played a big role in previous elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Politicians have also exploited ethnic divides to deadly effect in 2007-2008, when Kenya witnessed a vicious bout of post-poll violence that pitted mainly Kikuyus against Luos and Kalenjins, leaving more than 1,100 dead.

But this year, Kikuyus — who account for around six million of Kenya’s 22 million voters — will have to choose between Ruto, a Kalenjin and Odinga, a Luo.

The alliance between Kenyatta and Odinga has ruffled feathers in Mount Kenya, where some have turned on their former leader, accusing him of abandoning “kihoto” (the Kikuyu concept of justice) by sidelining his deputy.

“We as the Kikuyus cannot be told who to support, Uhuru is a traitor,” George Mwaura, a 38-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, said at the Kirinyaga rally.

– The ‘Martha effect’ – 

But Odinga’s team insists that the 77-year-old will win a majority in the region, pointing to the selection of Kikuyu lawyer Martha Karua as his running mate.

The choice of Karua, a former justice minister nicknamed the “iron lady”, has “energised and excited the mountain”, said David Murathe, a prominent Kikuyu and vice-chairman of the Jubilee party.

Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua is also a Kikuyu who once served as Kenyatta’s personal aide, but Murathe said he lacked Karua’s credentials as a key player in Kenya’s pro-democracy movement.

Even accounting for a worst-case scenario, the Odinga-Karua ticket could expect to secure at least 60 percent of Mount Kenya’s votes, Murathe told AFP.

“I would not be surprised if Ruto gets the shock of his life” when the results are announced, he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Academic Macharia Munene also testified to the presence of the “Martha effect”, telling AFP: “There was a time it appeared to be all Ruto, about six-seven months ago.

“It’s declining, that overwhelming support. It’s been eroded,” he said.

“Whether the erosion is big enough to turn the tables is another matter.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Like France and Italy, Spain has been gripped by several extreme heatwaves this summer after an unusually dry winter.

12 mins ago

Politics

Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia’s first leftist president

Bogota, Colombia, Aug 8 — Gustavo Petro on Sunday took the oath of office as Colombia’s first-ever leftist president, before a crowd of hundreds...

16 mins ago

World

‘Fragile’ Gaza truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad holds

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP), Aug 5 – A “fragile” Egypt-brokered truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza appeared to be holding...

5 hours ago

World

China’s largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close

Beijing (AFP), Aug 7 – China’s largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week...

11 hours ago

World

More Ukraine grain sets sail as new shelling hits nuclear plant

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Aug 7 – Four more ships carrying around 170,000 tonnes of grain set off from the Black Sea ports of Odessa...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja urges Kenyans to vote wisely in Tuesday poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has urged Kenyans to vote wisely and not be influenced by leaders who do not...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Raila exudes confidence of win in Tuesday poll as he urges supporters to maintain peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has exuded confidence of a win in Tuesday’s general...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto urges Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the general election slated for Tuesday....

16 hours ago