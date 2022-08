0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has fled a petition seeking to bar Raila Odinga’s suit seeking to nullify President-elect William Ruto’s win.

In his suit papers, Kuria cites the violence at the Bomas of Kenya and came moments after Odinga filed his petition at the Supreme Court within the Milimani Law Courts.