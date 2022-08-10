Connect with us

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

August Elections

Moses Kuria concedes defeat in Kiambu Governor race before final winner is declared

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 10 – Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has already conceded defeat in the Kiambu Governor’s race, even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared the winner.

The Gatundu South lawmaker said that he will leave active politics and focus on private business.

Kuria has served as a Member of Parliament for Gatundu for two terms.

“I enjoyed every minute of my 8 years in elective politics. Back to the private sector. Happily,” stated Kuria.

Provisional results from IEBC indicate that Kimani Wamatangi of UDA is leading in the race.

