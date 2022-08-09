Mombasa, Kakamega to elect Governor on Aug 23

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – By-elections will be held on August 23 in eight regions across the country after voting was suspended due to ballot paper mix-up.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the affected areas include Mombasa and Kakamega where the gubernatorial election was suspended due to a mix-up of ballot.

Other areas include Kitui Rural (MP), Pokot South (MP) and Rongai in Nakuru where an election will be held to elect a Member of Parliament.

In Eldas constituency where election was postponed due to insecurity reasons, voters will have the opportunity to elect their new leaders on Wednesday.

IEBC said the election in Eldas failed to take off Tuesday following a gunfight, in what frustrated the transportation of ballot materials.