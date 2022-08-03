‘Mine is not an easy job. I pray every time I return home safe’ : Chebukati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati is the man on the limelight in the next week’s election as he bears the weight of responsibility on the conduct of the poll.

So heavy is the burden that prayers seem to be the secret tool that keeps him going after doing all he is mandated to do, to ensure the highly contested election is carried out in a free and fair manner.

“It’s not an easy job but I pray every morning when I get out of my house and thank God when I get back,” Chebukati said on Wednesday.

“This is task we choose to do and even took an oath of office and we swore by the bible we shall perform this task,” he added.

He was speaking during a prayer meeting organized by the commission in conjunction with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) at the National Tallying Centre on Wednesday.

While addressing the gathering, Chebukati painted the picture of a commission that has done all there is to do to ensure the poll is credible and transparent.

“As the commission we have given it our all, we have done what the law requires and the call of our office requires,” he said.

Chebukati assured the country that the poll agency is well prepared to deliver a credible and tamper proof poll.

The poll agency was expecting the last batch of the ballot papers to arrive in the country on Wednesday with all the election materials expected in the county by August 6.

“We have finalized the training of the officials, a team of about 300,000 poll officials have been trained to undertake this exercise. The register has been shared out with all candidates at a nominal fee,” Chebukati said.

There are over 16,000 candidates competing for 1,882 seats in six elective categories spread across the country.

Chebukati exuded confidence that the nation will remain stable after the election.

“We should have a peaceful country after the results are announced. We have worked a long journey and this five days seem very long and we are calling for your prayers,” he said.