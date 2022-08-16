Connect with us

Miguna Miguna pictured inside Air France which unboarded him shortly before take-off due to a red alert issued by the Kenyan government which deported him in 2018.

Miguna says ready to return to Kenya after Ruto win

TORONTO, Canada, Aug 16 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna says he is ready to return to Kenya following the election of William Ruto as president.

Miguna has been an ardent supporter of Ruto, who earlier in the year, promised that he would facilitate his travel back to Kenya if he got to power.

Taking to Twitter moments after Ruto was declared winner, Miguna told his followers that he was already geared up for his return four years after his dramatic deportation.

“To all patriots: Relax. Thanks for the solidarity. Yes, I’ve packed my bags and I’m ready. But before I can take my flight back home, William Samoei Ruto must first be sworn in as President, the red alerts lifted and my Kenyan passport renewed. See you soon. Cheers!” Miguna stated.

He also commended Ruto for his triumphant victory and dedication to serving the country as captured in his speech, shortly after the declaration.

“The President-Elect,William Ruto: Your acceptance speech was magnanimous and statesmanlike. Govern with a focus on the rule of law and principles of constitutionalism. Avoid tribalism, sectionalism, cronyism, nepotism and other forms of maladministration. Good luck. Viva!” he said.

