Mbadi denies claims Raila blocking Ruto from Luo Nyanza through violence

Mbadi accused Ruto of dividing Nyanza by campaigning in the counties of Kisii, Nyamira and parts of Migori (Kuria) while neglecting other areas.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — ODM Party National Chairman John Mbadi on Monday said Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto is free to tour and campaign in Nyanza region denying reports the Orange Party had stonewalled Ruto’s access to the region by sponsoring violence.

Mbadi said the utterances by the Deputy President that Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, had blocked him from campaigning in the region are false.

He accused Ruto of dividing Nyanza by campaigning in the counties of Kisii, Nyamira and parts of Migori (Kuria) while neglecting other areas.

“I saw his campaign schedule and the counties of Luo Nyanza were missing,” he said.

Mbadi noted that the region is free to accommodate any presidential candidate.

However, Mbadi said the people of Nyanza region have “decided to vote for Raila” but will just listen to Ruto.

Speaking in Kisumu West Constituency when he drummed up support forODM nominee Rosa Buyu ahead of the August 9 polls, Mbadi said Raila visited Ruto’s stronghold in Eldoret and nobody stops Ruto from visiting Nyanza, Raila’s political bedrock.

“Within this remaining period, if he wished to come to any part of the region, he is welcomed,” he said.

But he added that his coming to Nyanza region would amount to a waste of time and resources.

Buyu who is keen to dethrone the current MP Olago Aluoch of MDG party said the people of Nyanza region are democratic and will listen to anybody who is ready to sell their manifesto.

“Don’t tell us that somebody has locked Nyanza region, come to us, talk to us, but know that our votes belong to Raila,” he said.

The last time Ruto visited Kisumu was in November 2021 when his motorcade was stoned at Kondele.

