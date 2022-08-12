Matopeni MCA Abdi Guyo elected Isiolo Governor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISIOLO, Kenya, Aug 12 – Matopeni Member of County Assembly Abdi Hassan Guyo has been declared the winner in the Isiolo Governor’s race.

Guyo, also the immediate former Nairobi County Assembly Majority leader who was vying on a Jubilee ticket garnered 28,946 votes while his main rival Godana Doyo who got 2,551 votes under an independent ticket.

In March 2022, Guyo’s candidature received a boost after he was endorsed by incumbent Governor Mohammed Kuti who announced he would to be leaving politics due to health-related issues.

Guyo had earlier on expressed his interest in the Embakasi Central parliamentary seat and he had already started campaigns before shifting to Isiolo politics.