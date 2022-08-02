Matiangi orders deployment of additional GSU contingents to R. Valley ahead of polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday said additional security personnel will be deployed in parts of Rift Valley as part of election readiness measures.

Matiangi said following a meeting with Senior security officials from Rift Valley that the government will deploy a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) personnel in Eldoret, Kuresoi and Molo as part of efforts to assure residents of their safety.

The CS made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the status of an investigation into the matter or the likelihood of pressing charges.

“They are not here for any particular aggression, they are here to assure Wananchi and demonstrate to Wananchi that we are ready to rise up to any challenge that may come up,” Matiangi said. Ruto asks Uhuru to rein in OP officials amid scaremongering in Eldoret

He stated that additional personnel will also be deployed in the larger Uasin Gishu county adding that the government will also increase patrols in parts of the Rift Valley and the neighboring region. Ex-Uhuru messaging chief alleges plot to destabilize Rift Valley ahead of polls

Matiangi said that the government will also deploy more resources including vehicles to allow easier movement of security agencies while maintaining law and order.

“We are going to deploy additional aerial resources to enable our police teams move around this region effectively and to be able to fly places to areas where there are challenges and if any challenges arises,” he said.

The Interior CS assured Kenyans of their security and urged them to remain peaceful before, during, and after Tuesday’s polls which will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year-reign.

He added that he is satisfied with the level of security of preparedness across the country.

Matiangi said that so far, the Rift Valley region is secure adding that there is no evidence of anything that should worry the residents.

He pointed out that the government has since arrested eight suspects in connection with the spread of hate leaflets saying they will be arraigned in court.