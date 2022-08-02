Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi/FILE/Ministry of Interior

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi orders deployment of additional GSU contingents to R. Valley ahead of polls

Matiangi made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the status of an investigation into the matter or the likelihood of pressing charges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday said additional security personnel will be deployed in parts of Rift Valley as part of election readiness measures.

Matiangi said following a meeting with Senior security officials from Rift Valley that the government will deploy a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) personnel in Eldoret, Kuresoi and Molo as part of efforts to assure residents of their safety.

The CS made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the status of an investigation into the matter or the likelihood of pressing charges.

“They are not here for any particular aggression, they are here to assure Wananchi and demonstrate to Wananchi that we are ready to rise up to any challenge that may come up,” Matiangi said.

Ruto asks Uhuru to rein in OP officials amid scaremongering in Eldoret

He stated that additional personnel will also be deployed in the larger Uasin Gishu county adding that the government will also increase patrols in parts of the Rift Valley and the neighboring region.

Ex-Uhuru messaging chief alleges plot to destabilize Rift Valley ahead of polls

Matiangi said that the government will also deploy more resources including vehicles to allow easier movement of security agencies while maintaining law and order.

“We are going to deploy additional aerial resources to enable our police teams move around this region effectively and to be able to fly places to areas where there are challenges and if any challenges arises,” he said.

The Interior CS assured Kenyans of their security and urged them to remain peaceful before, during, and after Tuesday’s polls which will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year-reign.

He added that he is satisfied with the level of security of preparedness across the country.

Matiangi said that so far, the Rift Valley region is secure adding that there is no evidence of anything that should worry the residents.

He pointed out that the government has since arrested eight suspects in connection with the spread of hate leaflets saying they will be arraigned in court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta to commission MV Uhuru II in Kisumu

The 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per...

13 mins ago

August Elections

IPSOS poll places Raila popularity rating at 47pc ahead of Ruto’s 41pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading Deputy President William Ruto in popularity after...

20 mins ago

August Elections

TIFA poll: Sakaja most popular Candidate in Nairobi Governor race at 53pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The latest research by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has listed Senator Johnson Sakaja as the most popular...

2 hours ago

August Elections

If you do not show up to vote, you shouldn’t complain when wrong people are chosen – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans from both sides of the political divide to show up and vote...

2 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta Commissions Kisumu Railway Station

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday commissioned the Kisumu Railway Station, expressing optimism that the rail transport will boost Kisumu’s...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Uhuru drums up support for Raila in Kisumu, urges Kenyans to vote for him

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Kenyans that the presidency of Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate is...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to avail register of voters at polling stations countrywide tomorrow

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera said plans were underway to ensure that the registers are out across the 46,299...

17 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Whitman arrives in Kenya to begin posting as Biden’s chief resident diplomat

Whitman, appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2021, takes over Kyle McCarter who was appointed during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

19 hours ago