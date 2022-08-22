Man sets self, 2 yr-old daughter ablaze after stabbing ex-wife four times

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- A 34 year old man has left many shocked after he set himself and his 2.5 year old daughter ablaze inside a vehicle, after stabbing his ex-wife four times.

According to a police report filed at the Soweto Police Station on Monday, the man identified as Denis Musyoka had requested his ex-wife Elizabeth to bring her daughter so that they can bond, at Nazra estate in Njiru, Nairobi County.

The report stated that Musyoka entered his ex-wife’s vehicle, removed a knife from his bag and stabbed Elizabeth on the left side of her neck four times but luckily, she managed to jump out and was aided by well-wishers.

“The deceased then set himself on fire inside his ex-wife’s black Honda Vezel while in the company of his 2.5 year old daughter,” the report reads.

Officers from Soweto Police Station who visited the scene found Musyoka’s body in the partly burnt vehicle together with a knife and a partly burnt jerry can.

Musyoka’s body was taken to Mama Lucy Hospital Mortuary while the daughter, who is in critical condition, was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where she is receiving specialized care.

Police reports indicate that the couple had recently parted ways following domestic differences which remained unclear and had been co-parenting before the tragic event.