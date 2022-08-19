Man charged with stealing IEBC laptop worth over Sh200,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – A man was charged Friday for stealing a laptop from the Independent Electoral and Electoral Commission (IEBC).

The accused identified in court documents as Musa Ogendo Sirangi is accused of stealing the Hp probook 430 GB worth Sh226,240. He is an employee of DMS Limited.

The offense was committed on Wednesday, a week after the General Election.

However, the accused person who appeared before the Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki could not plead to the criminal charge, after saying that he had been assaulted by police during arrest.

The trial magistrate directed that he be taken to hospital and be produced to the court on Monday to take plea.