Malala says Barasa’s win deserved, undisputed as he concedes defeat in Kakamega Governor race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Nairobi, Aug 30 – Kakamega Governor candidate on an ANC ticket Cleophas Malala has described the victory of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Fernandes Barasa as deserved and undisputed, as he conceded defeat.

Malala who addressed the press shortly after Barasa was issued with the certificate lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for conducting free, fair, credible and verifiable elections.

Malala was accompanied by his running mate Beatrice Inyangala, his wife as well as supporters.

“I congratulate the governor elect, FCPA. Fernandes Barasa and his team for their win. It is deserved and undisputable.I am ready to offer any part of my manifesto that they may find suitable in their new government for the progress of Kakamega,” Malala stated.

The immediate former Kakamega Senator also thanked his supporters for voting for him, and urged them to support Barasa for the county to realize its full socio economic potential.

“We live to fight another day,” he stated.

Barasa was declared the Kakamega Governor-Elect after garnering 192,929 votes against his closest competitor, Malala’s 159, 508 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Barasa thanked the people of Kakamega for exercising their democratic right by giving him a chance to serve them as their next governor.

He battled it out with five other aspirants among them Maendeleo Development Party leader Sam Omukoko who polled, Cyrus Jirongo (UDP), Suleman Sumba (KANU), Austine Opitso and Michael Osundwa.