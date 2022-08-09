Make your vote count, Karua tells Kenyans after voting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to make their vote count even as she cast her ballot at the Mugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga.

Speaking to journalists shortly thereafter, Karua stated that this is the only way for them to make a difference as they elect new leaders.

“I have voted. You can see the ink. Kindly get out and vote. It is our day today to determine the direction takes. Make your voice heard,” she stated.

“In terms of voting it is no different but in terms of possibility, it is very different. There is real possibility.”

Many Kenyans were woken up by clarion calls from vuvuzelas for them to go vote in the hotly contested elections.

The process that kicked off at 6am will go on up to 5pm in 46,229 polling stations.

The electorate will also cast votes for governors, Members of Parliament and other Members of County Assembly positions.

“I reached here at 1.00am. I could not sleep as I have to vote for Raila Amollo Odinga to ensure he gets into State House. We expect a lot of things from him,” one voter stated.

“We wanted to come and vote as early as possible and then go about a various business as we wait for the results.”

Despite not being eligible for election after serving two terms as limited by the constitution, President Uhuru Kenyatta remains centre-stage after he declared his backing for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Candidate Raila Odinga, who is running for the presidency for a record fifth term.