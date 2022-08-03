Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

August Elections

Majority of Kenyans have confidence IEBC will conduct credible polls – TIFA poll

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – With the election only days away, substantially more Kenyan have “a lot of confidence” that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct an honest and credible election at 58 per cent, while 16 per cent have some confidence on the electoral body, a new survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has found.

The survey released Wednesday indicated that only 19 per cent of Kenyans have ‘no’ or ‘little’ confidence in the electoral commission, where 10 per cent have no confidence at all and 9 per cent have a little confidence.

This means that Kenyans who have ‘alot’ and ‘some’ confidence combined are 74 per cent, while those who have “no” confidence plus “only a little” confidence are 19 percent.

The survey however revealed that there is rather less confidence in the Commission’s ability to deliver credible polls on the Odinga-Karua side, than the Ruto-Gachagua side of the election divide.

According to the poll the confidence level in IEBC among the Odinga-Karua supporters is at 69 per cent, while the levels of the Ruto-Gachagua supporters is at 82 per cent.

“Whether recent efforts by the IEBC to calm anxieties especially on the Azimio side will help to reduce this contrast is unclear,” TIFA noted.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

‘Mine is not an easy job. I pray every time I return home safe’ : Chebukati

Chebukati painted the picture of a commission that has done all there is to do to ensure the poll is credible and transparent.

3 hours ago

August Elections

Former Mozambique President Chissano in 30-member observer mission for next week’s election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Ambassador Johnnie Carson...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Nzoia Sugar Factory To Resume Production As President Kenyatta Announces Kshs 500 Million Bailout

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Nzoia Sugar Factory is set to resume production this coming Sunday following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement of Kshs...

8 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Dial 1543 or 1544 to confirm you are a registered voter – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Voters who will participate in the general election can now confirm their details using a toll free lines provided...

24 hours ago

August Elections

TSC boss Macharia orders County Directors to release teachers contracted as election officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia has ordered County Directors and Sub-County Education Directors to...

1 day ago

August Elections

HRW says Kenyan police impunity heightens election risks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya’s failure to hold police accountable for allegedly killing dozens after the 2017 elections heightens the risk of officers...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto is a sober man, just being stressed by the state – Veronica Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina has defended the ‘spate of anger’ displayed by her party leader...

1 day ago

County News

Lenku most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Kajiado at 36pc

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 2 – Incumbent Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku is the most preferred Governor candidate at 36 per cent, by a recent survey...

1 day ago