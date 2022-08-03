Majority of Kenyans have confidence IEBC will conduct credible polls – TIFA poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – With the election only days away, substantially more Kenyan have “a lot of confidence” that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct an honest and credible election at 58 per cent, while 16 per cent have some confidence on the electoral body, a new survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has found.

The survey released Wednesday indicated that only 19 per cent of Kenyans have ‘no’ or ‘little’ confidence in the electoral commission, where 10 per cent have no confidence at all and 9 per cent have a little confidence.

This means that Kenyans who have ‘alot’ and ‘some’ confidence combined are 74 per cent, while those who have “no” confidence plus “only a little” confidence are 19 percent.

The survey however revealed that there is rather less confidence in the Commission’s ability to deliver credible polls on the Odinga-Karua side, than the Ruto-Gachagua side of the election divide.

According to the poll the confidence level in IEBC among the Odinga-Karua supporters is at 69 per cent, while the levels of the Ruto-Gachagua supporters is at 82 per cent.

“Whether recent efforts by the IEBC to calm anxieties especially on the Azimio side will help to reduce this contrast is unclear,” TIFA noted.