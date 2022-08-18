Maendeleo ya Wanawake hails increased number of elected women leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Maendeleo ya Wanawake organization has hailed the increased number of women leaders who have been elected during this year’s general elections, saying its a huge step towards gender inclusivity.

The organization’s chairperson Rahab Mwikali on Thursday said that the numbers have significantly increased since the last election in 2017, and the increase has been recorded in all seats from Governor to Members of County Assembly (MCA).

She said this achievement has been realized through their many campaigns they have been spearheading countrywide.

“This time we have done very well, from 3 Governors to seven, from 23 to 26 and many MCAs. This is indeed a significant step towards women representation in the two houses,” she stated.

Mwikali said they will also engage the elected women leaders so as deliberate on how to deal with pertinent issues affecting women and the girl child including early marriages and teen pregnancies.

She noted that having numbers in both houses is not enough and hence the need to sit and come up with solutions.

“When the country settles down, we will engage the women who have been elected so that we forge a way forward for the many members we represent in this country,” she said.