0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 10- Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka has conceded defeat and congratulated his competitor Caleb Mule of Wiper.

Munyaka who was seeking to retain the seat on UDA ticket said that he respects the will of Machakos people, as he wished Mule well.

According to preliminary results, Mule is leading in the race.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate hon. Caleb Mule for winning the Machakos Constituency seat,” stated Munyaka.