Machakos police officer arrested for breaking into OCS office, stealing Sh 71,000 bail money

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 27 – A police officer stationed at Masii Police Station has been arrested for breaking into the Officer Commanding Station’s (OCS) office and carting away with Sh71,000 which had been placed in the cash bail book.

According to a police report, on Friday around 7 a.m, the officer identified as Paul Chege committed the offense while on duty at the Report Office.

Upon his arrest and a search at his house two 7.62 *51 MM grams and a canister of teargas were recovered.

“He broke the OCS table drawers and accessed a cashbail book containing sh 71,000 and he stole the cash,” the report says.

He remains in custody until Monday when he is set to appear before Machakos Chief Magistrate.