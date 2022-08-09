Connect with us

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita addressing press after casting his vote /CFM

August Elections

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Waita says voting process smooth despite some challenges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9 — Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has urged Machakos residents to show up in large numbers and cast their votes.

Speaking to the press after casting his vote Tuesday, Waita said the voting process in the county is smooth with all agents in place.

“So far so good, voting has been going on well since morning across all sub counties in Machakos,” he said

Waita, however, highlighted issues in various areas in the county for instance Muthuani where ballot papers were found outside the polling station.

“In Chumvi ward, polling clerks have already been arrested for giving double ballot papers while in Kinanie the polling booths are not enough and KIEMS kit are not working, this has seen people get tired due to spending long hours in the queue,” he said.

Even so, he remained calm and said he expects the process to be largely free and fair.

“We believe that these issues are not representative of the whole election, they are just a few instances that are anticipated. By the end of the election, the will of the people will be expressed,” he said.

Waita exuded confidence in winning the Machakos governor seat where he is competing with Wavinya Ndeti, Francis Maliti, Rose Mulwa, and Johnson Muthama to succeed Alfred Mutua.

