Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka won the Bungoma Governor's seat in the August 9, 2022 election.

2022 ELECTIONS

Lusaka back as Bungoma Governor

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka is back as Governor of Bungoma County after defeating incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati.

Lusaka served as Governor for five years since 2013 but could not defend the seat in the 2017 election that won by Wagamati.

Lusaka was named Senate Speaker where he served for the past 5 years until he decided to try his luck in Bungoma again on a Ford Kenya ticket.

His opponent was vying on a DAP-K ticket.

In Homa Bay County, Gladys Wanga has won the Governor’s seat, defeating former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Wanga was vying on an Orange Democratic Movement party while Kidero was an Independent candidate.

In results released by the electoral commission on Thursday night, Wanga won the seat with 244,059 votes against Kidero’s 152,182.

In Uasin Gishu county, Jonathan Bii of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party won the Governor’s seat after defeating Zedekiah Bundotich popularly known as Buzeki who was vying on an Independent ticket.

In Bomet, Hilary Barchok of UDA has been declared winner of the gubenatorial race on a UDA ticket after garnering 158,798 votes against Chama Cha Mashinani candidate Isaack Ruto’s 137,323

Bii, popularly known as koti moja won the seat with 214,036 votes followed by Buzeki’s 127,013 votes.

Glady’s Shollei was re-elected Women Representative in the county after defeating Dorcas Jebet of ODM.

In Migori County, Ochilo Ayacko floored 8 aspirants to win the Governor’s seat.

Ayacko won the seat with 175,226 votes against his closest competitor John Pesa of the DAP-K party who managed 126,171.

In Nandi County, Stephen Sang has been re-elected governor with 237,045 votes defeating his closest challenger Cleophas Lagat who got 54,375.

Also re-elected is Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o who defeated Jack Ranguma.

In Nakuru, the new Governor is Susan Kihika of UDA who floored incumbent Lee Kinyanjui.

