Law Society of Kenya press conference. /COURTESY

August Elections

LSK to appoint lawyer for slain IEBC staff’s family to aid probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will appoint a lawyer to the family of the slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency Daniel Musyoka, who was found dead on Monday.

LSK President Eric Theuri, who expressed utter shock following the unexplained and mysterious demise of Musyoka committed that the society will play an active role in the ongoing investigation to ensure Musyoka’s family gets justice.

“We will follow up on the investigations to ensure full accountability for this senseless and heinous death,” Theuri said.

Musyoka went missing on August 11, 2022, after he reported for work at the East African School of Aviation.

“Reports received by the commission indicate that at around 9 am on Thursday, he was escorted from his home to the tallying center by his bodyguard. At around 9.45 am, he excused himself to make a telephone call but did not return,” he told reporters at the National Tallying Center in Nairobi, “IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati disclosed.

According to police, Musyoka was found in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok, by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53-year-old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub-mortuary.

Investigations are ongoing, with Theuri challenging the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambia to expedite the probe and “deploy the best investigative resources this Country has to unravel the heinous actors responsible for this cruel act.”

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe expressed her sadness about the incident and called for speedy investigations into the incident.

“Devastated that the missing RO has been found murdered in a forest. I remember Mbolu as a diligent officer who dedicated his life to public service,” she stated on her Twitter handle.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. A public inquest into his death is urgent,” said Akombe on Twitter.

Akombe, who fled to New York and resigned in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential Repeat election, said she was aware of the struggles her former staff and colleagues were facing during the tallying of presidential elections.

