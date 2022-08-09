Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ballot boxes at KICC. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

Long queues as voting kicks off across Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Some 22.1 million registered voters are on Tuesday voting to elect the country’s fifth president and successor to the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta with long queues being registered in various polling stations from as early as 5.30am.

Many Kenyans were woken up by clarion calls from vuvuzelas for them to go vote in the hotly contested elections.

The process that kicked off at 6am will go on up to 5pm in 46,229 polling stations.

The electorate will also cast votes for governors, Members of Parliament and other Members of County Assembly positions.

“I reached here at 1.00am. I could not sleep as I have to vote for Raila Amollo Odinga to ensure he gets into State House. We expect a lot of things from him,” one voter stated.

“We wanted to come and vote as early as possible and then go about a various business as we wait for the results.”

Despite not being eligible for election after serving two terms as limited by the constitution, Kenyatta remains centre-stage after he declared his backing for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Candidate Raila Odinga, who is running for the presidency for a record fifth term.

Deputy President William Ruto, who served two terms with Kenyatta but has since fallen out with his boss is vying on a United Democratic Alliance Ticket.

Another key issue to watch will be whether two less prominent contenders, George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure, can peel enough votes away from the two main candidates to force a run-off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although the campaign has been largely peaceful, its tone has sharpened in the final weeks, which has seen the two main candidates argue that winning is a matter of political and economic survival.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto: the chicken hawker turned presidential ‘hustler’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Kenya’s William Ruto, the sharply-dressed deputy president now running for the top office, is one of the wealthiest men...

16 mins ago

August Elections

Kenyan election in facts and figures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Kenya votes Tuesday to elect its fifth president since independence from Britain six decades ago as well as a...

23 mins ago

August Elections

‘Baba’ Odinga: Kenya’s diehard presidential hopeful

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Raila Amolo Odinga, a veteran Kenyan political leader and one-time prime minister, has long cast himself as an anti-establishment...

32 mins ago

World

Kenya votes in tight race between Raila and Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Millions of Kenyans go to the polls Tuesday, with East Africa’s powerhouse on edge as two political heavyweights battle...

41 mins ago

August Elections

Junet urges Azimio supporters to come out and vote despite Kakamega, Mombasa cancellations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya coalition has urged voters to turn out in large numbers in Mombasa...

9 hours ago

August Elections

Hope and excitement in hometowns of Kenya’s presidential favourites

Eldoret (Kenya) (AFP), Aug 8 – On the eve of Kenya’s election, yellow banners drape William Ruto’s bastion of Eldoret, where voters are quietly...

12 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to comply with court order on use of Physical Voters Register if KIEMS kits fails

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will comply with the Court of Appeal ruling on the...

13 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Appeal Court orders use of KIEMS-based register as primary voter roll

A three-judge bench of the court gave the directive on Monday suspending an earlier High Court decision that allowed what appeared to be an...

13 hours ago