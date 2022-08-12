Connect with us

Ballot Boxes used in the August 9, 2022 election in Kenya. /COURTESY

August Elections

List of MPs elected in August, 9 2022 election

List of MPs elected during August 9, 2022 election:

  1. Kapseret: Oscar Sudi, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  2. Embakasi East: Babu, Owino Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  3. Starehe: Amos Mwago, Jubilee Party (JP).
  4. Mathare: Anthony Oluoch, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  5. Gem: Elisha Odhiambo, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  6. Kandara: Alice Wahome, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  7. Embakasi South: Julius Mawathe, Wiper.
  8. Malindi: Amina Mnyazi, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  9. Garsen: Ali Wario, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  10. Kimilili: Didmus Barasa, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  11. Wajir East: Adan Daud Mohamed, Jubilee party.
  12. Lang’ata: Felix Odiwuor (Jalang), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  13. Suna East: Junet Mohamed, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  14. Dagoretti South: John Kiarie, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  15. Nyaribari Chache: Zaheer Jhanda, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  16. Samburu West: Naisula Lesuuda, KANU.
  17. Mugirango South: Sylvanus Osoro, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  18. Nyali: Mohamed Ali, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  19. Kiharu: Ndindi Nyoro, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  20. Nyeri Town: Nyeri Town, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  21. Kibwezi West: Eckomas Mwengi, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  22. Mwala: Vincent Musyoka, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
  23. Kilifi South: Ken Chonga, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  24. Mvita: Mohammed Machele, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  25. Mandera East: Hussein Weytan, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  26. Isiolo South: Mohamed Tupi, Jubilee Party.
  27. Kisauni: Rashid Bedzima, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
  28. Lamu East: Ruweida Mohamed, Jubilee Party.
  29. Mwingi West: Charles Nguna, Wiper Party
  30. Tigania East: Mpuru Aburi, NO-PEU Party
  31. Kwanza: Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Ford Kenya

