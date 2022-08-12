List of MPs elected in August, 9 2022 election

List of MPs elected during August 9, 2022 election:
- Kapseret: Oscar Sudi, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Embakasi East: Babu, Owino Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Starehe: Amos Mwago, Jubilee Party (JP).
- Mathare: Anthony Oluoch, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Gem: Elisha Odhiambo, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Kandara: Alice Wahome, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Embakasi South: Julius Mawathe, Wiper.
- Malindi: Amina Mnyazi, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Garsen: Ali Wario, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Kimilili: Didmus Barasa, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Wajir East: Adan Daud Mohamed, Jubilee party.
- Lang’ata: Felix Odiwuor (Jalang), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Suna East: Junet Mohamed, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Dagoretti South: John Kiarie, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Nyaribari Chache: Zaheer Jhanda, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Samburu West: Naisula Lesuuda, KANU.
- Mugirango South: Sylvanus Osoro, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Nyali: Mohamed Ali, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Kiharu: Ndindi Nyoro, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Nyeri Town: Nyeri Town, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Kibwezi West: Eckomas Mwengi, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Mwala: Vincent Musyoka, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
- Kilifi South: Ken Chonga, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Mvita: Mohammed Machele, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Mandera East: Hussein Weytan, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Isiolo South: Mohamed Tupi, Jubilee Party.
- Kisauni: Rashid Bedzima, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
- Lamu East: Ruweida Mohamed, Jubilee Party.
- Mwingi West: Charles Nguna, Wiper Party
- Tigania East: Mpuru Aburi, NO-PEU Party
- Kwanza: Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Ford Kenya
