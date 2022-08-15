Connect with us

Johnson Sakaja won the Nairobi Governor's race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket. /Twitter.

August Elections

Let’s have coffee soon, Sakaja tells Igathe after Nairobi Governor race win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja has invited his main rival Polycarp Igathe for coffee following his win in the just concluded general election.

On his twitter handle, Sakaja commended Igathe for engaging in ‘clean politics’ and putting up a good fight.

“Thank you, Sir. You were a worthy opponent and a true embodiment of Siasa Safi. Let’s have coffee soon,” he stated.

Igathe conceded defeat after losing to Sakaja who was vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In results released on Sunday morning, Sakaja won with 699,392 votes against Igathe’s 573,518 votes.

Igathe who took to social media to concede defeat was vying under the Jubilee Party.

He said that he has accepted the decision of the people of Nairobi and thanked his supporters for voting for him.

“I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” he tweeted.

Independent Candidate Anne Kagure managed 10,086 votes

The governor’s race had attracted nine candidates, however, it was narrowed down to a two-horse race between Sakaja and Igathe.

Comments
