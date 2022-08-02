Lenku most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Kajiado at 36pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 2 – Incumbent Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku is the most preferred Governor candidate at 36 per cent, by a recent survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA).

The findings released on Tuesday showed that Lenku’s closest competitors Katoo Metitio of UDA and David Nkedianye of Jubilee tie at 25 per cent.

The poll revealed that 13 per cent of the respondents were still undecided.

TIFA said a total of 527 registered voters in Kajiado county were contacted through telephonic interviews.

In the senatorial race, the poll indicated that the three main candidates, Judith Pareno, Moses Ole Sakuda and Seki Lenku tied in their popularity.

Leah Sankaire Sopiato of UDA was found to be the most preferred Woman Representative candidate at 23 per cent, followed by ODM’s Jenipher Moinkett at 13 per cent.

The survey further showed that Azimio la Umoja is the most preferred coalition in the county as well as their presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The survey however revealed that UDA is the most popular party in Kajiado at 31 per cent, followed by ODM at 28 per cent while the ruling Jubilee trails third at 9 per cent.