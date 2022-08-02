Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku (pictured). /FILE - KAJIADO COUNTY PRESS

County News

Lenku most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Kajiado at 36pc

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 2 – Incumbent Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku is the most preferred Governor candidate at 36 per cent, by a recent survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA).

The findings released on Tuesday showed that Lenku’s closest competitors Katoo Metitio of UDA and David Nkedianye of Jubilee tie at 25 per cent.

The poll revealed that 13 per cent of the respondents were still undecided.
TIFA said a total of 527 registered voters in Kajiado county were contacted through telephonic interviews.

In the senatorial race, the poll indicated that the three main candidates, Judith Pareno, Moses Ole Sakuda and Seki Lenku tied in their popularity.

Leah Sankaire Sopiato of UDA was found to be the most preferred Woman Representative candidate at 23 per cent, followed by ODM’s Jenipher Moinkett at 13 per cent.

The survey further showed that Azimio la Umoja is the most preferred coalition in the county as well as their presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The survey however revealed that UDA is  the most popular party in Kajiado at 31 per cent, followed by ODM at 28 per cent while the ruling Jubilee trails third at 9 per cent.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Gachagua now claims his life is in danger

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 30 – As the presidential campaigns enters homestretch, Kenya kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that his life...

3 days ago

August Elections

Gachagua on Thika Road billboard after court order to surrender Sh200mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenyans woke up to huge billboard in Nairobi on Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s court order to surrender...

3 days ago

August Elections

Sonko ditches Wiper Party for UDA after missing Mombasa Governor clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has decided to cut ties with Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya coalition party...

3 days ago

August Elections

UDA most popular party at 41pc ahead of ODM’s 34pc – TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A research by Trends and Insights of Africa (TIFA) has placed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the most...

4 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua to appeal court order to surrender Sh200mn in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – United Democratic Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua now says he will appeal the court order ordering the surrender Sh202...

5 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Kenyans: I am not promising perfection. I am promising you an equal opportunity to dream

5 days ago

August Elections

No more electoral opinion polls after Thursday next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Opinion poll companies in the country have until Thursday next week to release their last findings on electoral seats...

5 days ago

Kenya

ODM, UDA primaries losers gifted with parliamentary nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Minority leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma, and...

6 days ago