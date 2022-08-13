Lee Kinyanjui hints at challenging Nakuru governor results in court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 13 – Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui on Saturday hinted at challenging the gubernatorial results in the exercise where he lost.

He said the integrity of the process could not be guaranteed and its outcome did not reflect the wish of the people.

Kinyanjui claimed that there were gaping inconsistencies in voter numbers including the turn out and violation of the voting process.

He observed that some polling station with three or four polling stations had the exact same numbers of voters each.

“The streams were divided alphabetically, and one wonders at the possibility of similar numbers in all them,” he said.

Kinyanjui said it was as if the voters met and distributed themselves equally in all the polling stations at the affected polling centers.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Nakuru Azimio la Umoja One team said the issue required further scrutiny.

He added that there were inconsistencies in the votes cast for county seats and the president with the worst affected being the County Woman Representative to the National Assembly.

“Mathematically speaking, it means that there were people who voted for either of the positions, be it the Governor or the President and voted for no one else,” he said.

Kinyanjui wondered what happened to the voters and their ballots once they voted three or four positions out of the available six.

“This is a very serious matter that needs forensic Investigation because it clearly points to electoral fraud,” he said.

The Governor who was beaten by Susan Kihika in the August 9 General Elections further claimed that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance agents were denied access to some polling stations.

“They were told that their letters had not been stamped, they were sent back and forth and only accessed the station after 10:00am,” he said.

Kinyanjui said only God knows what transpired during the hours that their agents were absent.

He also alleged violence and voter bribery especially in Nakuru Town East where MP David Gikaria was arrested for fighting at a Polling center.

On the voter turnout, Kinyanjui noted that at the close of voting on August 9, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission reported the voter turn out to be at between 50 per cent and 55 per cent while the results indicated a 68 per cent to 70 per cent turn out.

He alleged that Nakuru County was one of the areas targeted by a well-orchestrated international electoral fraud that did not just start on the election day.

“A team of young people were sent here way before the election day armed with laptops and other gadgets which they used to access the system,” he claimed.

Kinyanjui wondered how IEBC allowed all these manipulations, yet it was charged with the responsibility of ensuring the integrity of the vote.

He said that his team was engaging its legal and technical advisors, including those in Information and Communication Technology with a view of taking the necessary action.