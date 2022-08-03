Connect with us

Nakuru County Commander Peter Mwanzo/FILE

County News

Leader of dreaded ‘Confirm Gang’ arrested in Nakuru

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — Police in Nakuru have arrested the leader of the dreaded ‘Confirm’ gang following a night operation on Tuesday.

Nakuru County Commander Peter Mwanzo told Capital News Wednesday that security personnel who were acting on intelligence leads recovered three phones, a laptop and narcotics valued at over Sh331,000 from the suspect.

Mwanzo said that the suspect identified as Dickson Macharia Waithera, 35, has been operating a well-organized drug syndicate within Nakuru’s Kivumbini area where he has recruited at least 200 youth to conduct narcotics-related activities.

“We have been looking for this gentleman for a while now because he is also responsible for the drug menace within the City. I understand he leads a group where he distributes bhang in the morning and brought money in the evening hours,” Mwanzo said.

Macharia was responsible for co-ordination and planning of the gang activities according to the police.

He termed the arrest as a huge step in the fight against crime.

“It has not been easy to reach him because he is always operating in circles. He has circles of young people protecting him,” he added.

Mwanzo went on to say that a few days ago police officers who were closing in on the suspect came under attack when their convoy was hit by the youth.

The Nakuru County police boss said that Macharia took over the leadership of “Confirm gang” following the death of his brother who founded the infamous gang blamed for a number of deaths in Nakuru City.

According to Mwanzo the gang which was initially operating a fraud syndicate metamorphosed into a violent criminal group after telecommunication companies put in place strict measures to counter fraud.

Macharia is said to have been working in coordination with an inmate from Nairobi’s Kamiti Maximum Security Prison to con unsuspecting Kenyans of their hard earned money.

“With the reduction of money they resorted into violent crimes. Some of the young boys who had been recruited began coming into town and violently robbing people,” he said.

Mwanzo warned the youth against engaging in crime saying they will leave no stone unturned in their fight against criminal gangs.

