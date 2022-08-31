Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lawyer Philip Murgor. /JUDICIARY

Kenya

Lawyer Murgor says group of hackers assembled to infiltrate, manipulate IEBC system

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio leader Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William Ruto victory was technologically decided before tallying and verification of forms 34As at the Bomas of Kenya.

While appearing before the Supreme Court Judges hearing the presidential petition, Murgor said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) technology was not secure, confidential and authentic.

“My hypothesis from where I stand is, clearly a result for the 1st respondent was being arrived at way before the tally was in. Each time, work was being done to try and fit A and B into that result and through the confusion at the very end, the result is forced on Kenyans through a defective form 34C,” he said.

While seeking to convince the Martha Koome led judges to nullify the presidential election, Murgor pointed out that there is evidence of downloading and uploading of Forms 34As at the IEBC portal by known and unknown individuals.

“Several of them were super administrators. Super administrator is the power to even create and join servers to the system, join, delete and alter documents. Super administrator in this case is J.C.A Margo who occasionally uses different names was able to do all that,” said Murgor.

“I honorably suggest that it shows that this election was controlled from everywhere except IEBC.”

Murgor also poked holes on the three Venezuelans who were arrested upon landing in Nairobi two weeks before the General Election who he claimed were able to access the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and compromise the results.    

He was making submissions on behalf of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga who is seeking to invalidate the election of Ruto as President elect.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Mucheru steer clear of politics in post-poll public appearance

The outspoken Cabinet Secretaries who publicly backed Odinga during the electioneering period had maintained that they would stand by him and do whatever it...

7 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

PHOTO: Raila following the Supreme Court proceedings with Silas Jakakimba

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is keenly watching the Supreme Court proceedings of his petition against the victory handed...

25 mins ago

Kenya

Lawyer Paul Mwangi: Collegiate role of IEBC Commissioners include tallying, verifying final results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Lawyer Paul Mwangi says the requirement to declare the presidential election results does not give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Raila says dysfunctional IEBC denied him victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Supreme Court was on Wednesday told of how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had lost its...

48 mins ago

ELECTION PETITIONS

Chebukati disrespected the constitution by acting as supervisor of elections – Lawyer Paul Mwangi

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila reads mischief in indicated Form 34A results at several polling stations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has alluded to the fact that there was a deliberate...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voter suppression, victory margin: Lawyers marshal arguments as 3-day hearing begins

In their opening remarks on Wednesday, lawyers representing the lead petitioners – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua –...

1 hour ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila was rigged out, Orengo says in urging court to nullify Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyers representing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga have urged the Supreme Court to nullify the victory handed to Deputy...

2 hours ago