Lawyer Murgor says group of hackers assembled to infiltrate, manipulate IEBC system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio leader Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William Ruto victory was technologically decided before tallying and verification of forms 34As at the Bomas of Kenya.

While appearing before the Supreme Court Judges hearing the presidential petition, Murgor said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) technology was not secure, confidential and authentic.

“My hypothesis from where I stand is, clearly a result for the 1st respondent was being arrived at way before the tally was in. Each time, work was being done to try and fit A and B into that result and through the confusion at the very end, the result is forced on Kenyans through a defective form 34C,” he said.

While seeking to convince the Martha Koome led judges to nullify the presidential election, Murgor pointed out that there is evidence of downloading and uploading of Forms 34As at the IEBC portal by known and unknown individuals.

“Several of them were super administrators. Super administrator is the power to even create and join servers to the system, join, delete and alter documents. Super administrator in this case is J.C.A Margo who occasionally uses different names was able to do all that,” said Murgor.

“I honorably suggest that it shows that this election was controlled from everywhere except IEBC.”

Murgor also poked holes on the three Venezuelans who were arrested upon landing in Nairobi two weeks before the General Election who he claimed were able to access the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and compromise the results.

He was making submissions on behalf of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga who is seeking to invalidate the election of Ruto as President elect.