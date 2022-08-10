Connect with us

Incumbent MP Nixon Korir cast his vote in Lang'ata. /FRANCIS MBATHA

August Elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir concedes defeat, congratulates Jalang’o

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Langata Member of Parliament Nickson Korir has conceded defeat and congratulated his competitor ODM’s Felix Oduor alia Jalang’o.

Korir, who was seeking to retain his seat on a UDA ticket, took to his Facebook page to accept defeat, saying that preliminary results indicate that his opponent is leading.

He thanked Langata residents for according him the opportunity to serve them for a period of five years.

“From the results that we have tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalang’o has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward,” stated Korir.

