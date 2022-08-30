KUP’s Titus Lotee wins Kacheliba MP race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 30 – Kenya Union Party’s Titus Lotee is the new Kacheliba Constituency Member of Parliament.

He floored the incumbent MP Mark Lomunokol of the United Democratic Alliance.

Lotee garnered 20,073 votes while Lomunokol came second with 17,963 votes out of the 39,382 valid votes cast.

KANU’s John Lodinyo came third after getting 1,346 votes.

The constituency which has a total of 51,146 registered voters also saw 41 votes rejected.

Lotee is not a stranger to politics and governance, having served as the deputy governor to Simon Kachapin between 2013 and 2017.