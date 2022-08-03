Connect with us

Kenya experienced the worst post election violence in 2017, that left more than 1,100 people killed and more than half a million others displaced mainly in the Rift Valley.

2022 ELECTIONS

KNCHR warns of violence if politicians fail to accept poll outcome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on political leaders to conduct themselves within the confines of the law ahead of next week’s general election.

With only five days to go, the KNCHR says from its own analysis, violence might erupt if politicians fail to accept the outcome of the results, especially in areas deemed as strongholds.

The commission further called for the deployment of sufficient contingency measures by all stakeholders including the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to ensure human rights are not violated before, during and after the election.

“Based on the history of our nation, the divisive and highly competitive politics that the country is currently witnessing and the commission’s own analyses of the hotspots across the country, there is a likelihood that in strongholds of some candidates who will lose in the General Election, disgruntlement and civil unrest might ensue especially if the leaders refuse to accept the results,” a part of the statement read.

The commission urged those who will feel aggrieved to follow the right channels and also restrain their supporters.

“If the election and its outcome is not handled well, it can result to yet another cycle of post-election violence with women, children, persons living with disabilities and older people bearing the brunt,” it said.

It however, pointed out that it is optimistic there will be a smooth transfer of power adding that this time round, the key actors who play critical roles have undertaken extensive preparation in the run-up to the poll.

It appealed to all the stakeholders to be true to their respective roles and accountabilities in order to deliver to Kenyans a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

