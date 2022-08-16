KNCHR demands a probe on death of IEBC official, arrest of Bomas aggressors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — The Kenya National Commission for Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for a speedy investigation in the murder of an IEBC official and demanded the arrest of induvial who attacked IEBC members of staff at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

The commission dispatched the statement after a missing IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka who disappeared from the Embakasi East Constituency Tallying Center was found murdered.

The Commission’s Chairperson Roseline Adede, through a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the KNCHR was concerned following reports of intimidation, harassment and attack of the Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners and the Chief Executive Officer.

Adede also called upon the political divide to desist from engaging in violent acts and inciting their supporters.

“We are gravely concerned by the unsettling allegations of intimidation and alleged arbitrary arrests of IEBC officials as well as yesterday’s attack. This is unacceptable and the culprits should be brought to book,” stated Adede.

Azimio leaders including Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and Siaya Governor-Elect James Orengo were thrown out of the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, after they confronted Chebukati as he prepared to announce the final results

A scuffle ensued at the dais between the Azimio leaning politicians and a contingent of police officers who were guarding Chebukati and two other commissioners.

The confrontation turned ugly and prompted the security detail to evacuate Chebukati as television footage showed chairs being thrown around and the main podium being damaged.

Chebukati while declaring the presidential results said that he has done his job despite intimidation and harassment.

“I feel proud that I have been given this opportunity to serve Kenyans. Despite intimidation, harassment and I have done my duty in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the land,” he stated.