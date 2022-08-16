Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede/FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

KNCHR demands a probe on death of IEBC official, arrest of Bomas aggressors

The commission dispatched the statement after a missing IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka who disappeared from the Embakasi East Constituency Tallying Center was found murdered.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — The Kenya National Commission for Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for a speedy investigation in the murder of an IEBC official and demanded the arrest of induvial who attacked IEBC members of staff at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

The commission dispatched the statement after a missing IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka who disappeared from the Embakasi East Constituency Tallying Center was found murdered.

The Commission’s Chairperson Roseline Adede, through a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the KNCHR was concerned following reports of intimidation, harassment and attack of the Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners and the Chief Executive Officer.

Adede also called upon the political divide to desist from engaging in violent acts and inciting their supporters.

“We are gravely concerned by the unsettling allegations of intimidation and alleged arbitrary arrests of IEBC officials as well as yesterday’s attack. This is unacceptable and the culprits should be brought to book,” stated Adede.

Azimio leaders including Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and Siaya Governor-Elect James Orengo were thrown out of the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, after they confronted Chebukati as he prepared to announce the final results

A scuffle ensued at the dais between the Azimio leaning politicians and a contingent of police officers who were guarding Chebukati and two other commissioners.

The confrontation turned ugly and prompted the security detail to evacuate Chebukati as television footage showed chairs being thrown around and the main podium being damaged.

Chebukati while declaring the presidential results said that he has done his job despite intimidation and harassment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I feel proud that I have been given this opportunity to serve Kenyans. Despite intimidation, harassment and I have done my duty in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the land,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to serve all Kenyans regardless of how they voted – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – A day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared President Elect, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has announced that the...

6 hours ago

August Elections

August election most transparent in Kenya – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President-Elect William Ruto has termed the August 9 General Election as ‘the most transparent election in Kenya’s history.’ Addressing...

20 hours ago

August Elections

Lawyers differ on Chebukati decision to declare Ruto President-Elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A section of lawyers in the country have differed on whether Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati says 2 commissioners, CEO injured; decries arbitrary arrests

Chebukati said that he had suffered intimidation and harassment from different quarters in his quest to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Chebukati is a national hero: President-Elect Ruto

Speaking at Bomas of Kenya while making his victory speech, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader said the decision by the electoral agency to...

22 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

EX-IEBC Commissioner Akombe prays for missing Embakasi East Returning Officer

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has sent a message of solidarity to the family of...

3 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

Chebukati said Musyoka had been picked up by his bodyguard in the morning and reported to work at the Aviation School but later went...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC asks presidential contenders who will lose to follow trend and concede

NAIROBI, Kenya August 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has challenged the contenders in the presidential election to concede defeat if...

5 days ago