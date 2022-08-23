Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Outgoing Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana when he joined Kenya Kwanza. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kivutha Kibwana agrees to work with Kenya Kwanza, joins legal team

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has agreed to work with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team.

Kibwana has also joined the coalition’s legal team on the presidential petition.

“We associate with the leadership that governor Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda,” President-Elect William Ruto stated. “The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition.”

Nine presidential petitions were lodged at the Supreme Court on Monday with eight of them seeking to overturn Ruto’s victory.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 general election after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Ruto’s victory has however, been challenged at the Apex Court by Odinga and eight other petitioners who want the election nullified and a fresh election conducted in accordance with the law and Electoral Act.

Apart from Odinga, other petitioners include John Njoroge Kamau, Daniel Kariuki Ngari, Juliah Nyokabi, Khalef Khalifa, Okiya Omtatah, Youth Advocacy Africa and Reuben Kigame.

Kigame, a gospel musician cum politician was also in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta before the electoral body locked him out of the race.

He argued that IEBC put in place unreasonable deadlines for presidential aspirants in order to be cleared to run, thereby locking out some aspirants.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the other hand, Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria also moved to the Supreme Court to dismiss Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga ’s petition seeking to nullify President-elect William Ruto’s win.

In his suit papers, the former Gatundu South MP cited the violence that was witnessed during last Monday’s declaration at the Bomas of Kenya as his main reason.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

3 Petitioners in court to seek interpretation of Chebukati’s powers under Election Act on results declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Three petitioners have moved to court to seek an interpretation of the Elections Act on the powers conferred to the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Over 200 KDF troops deployed to DRC stabilization mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has deployed personnel to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United...

4 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC gazettes 45 governors-elect ahead of Thursday swearing-in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted 45 governors-elect ahead their swearing in ceremonies on Thursday. In...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Defiant Justina says she will not honor Roots Party Summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Roots Party of Kenya deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae says she will not honour a disciplinary hearing over breaching...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court to rule on Presidential petitions by Sept 5

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Supreme Court has until September 5 to deliver its verdict on the nine petitions filed challenging the validity...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Court stops HELB from imposing exorbitant Fines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The High Court has barred the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) from imposing interest, penalties or fines that exceed...

5 hours ago

World

Raila’s prayers to the Supreme Court, will he win?

Here are the prayers sought in the Supreme Court petition by Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua....

5 hours ago

August Elections

Reuben Kigame wants presidential election results nullified in Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Gospel musician who wanted to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election has also filed a petition...

18 hours ago